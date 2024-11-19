Table Talk Flips Over New Games

Table Talk was back on WJON at 8:10 a.m. on last Saturday. There was a lot of board gaming items to discuss after having guests on the previous two shows. I was joined as always by our gaming expert William Pankratz from Games By James. William brought up several new games they had gotten in over the past two weeks. like "ARCS," "Queen by Midnight: Quarter Past," and the 2nd edition of "Trekking the World."

For ARCS William said they had gotten it back in stock but it is now the general retail release, whereas previously Game By James had "early" copies due to the company backing the Kickstarter campaign. He said he has played ARCS recently and it is fantastic.

Willaim went on to talk about "Queen by Midnight: Quarter Past" being an expand-alone sequel to last year's deck-building, battle-royal game and that he had only played around with the demo copy they have but thought is was very interesting.

The last game he mentioned was "Conquest Princess: Fashion is Power" which is a cooperative bag-building game from a local company, Fight in a Box games. I thought Conquest Princess sounded fun and I will have to check it out.

In addition to the games above we talked about a new card game that came out recently titled "Flip 7" that my group has been playing which is really easy and would be a good game for people to have at family gatherings for the holidays.

We also went over some crowdfunding projects that were wrapping up like Dice Throne - Outcasts and Shallow Seas. We wrapped up by talking about two new projects coming to crowdfunding in Syndicate Foundation, and a project that launched on Monday, DC Heroes Roleplaying Game to celebrate it 40th Anniversary.

On our next show on November 30th, we will discuss good games for holiday gifts, and we will have another special guest on the December 7th show, stay tuned and watch the WJON app for details on the guest as we get closer.

