Sylvester “Skip” J. Adelman, 60, Sauk Rapids

May 4, 1960 - December 21, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 26, 2020 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Sylvester “Skip” Adelman, age 60, who passed away Monday at the St. Cloud Hospital from complications from pneumonia. Rev. Joseph Herzing will officiate and burial will be private on Monday at Calvary Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services Saturday at the church. Social distancing and masks will be required.

Skip was born May 4, 1960 in St. Cloud to Sylvester & Nancy (Borresch) Adelman. He lived in the Sauk Rapids/St. Cloud area all of his life. Skip worked as an Apple Computer Technician for CMERCD in St. Cloud for many years and then went on to work for Tech Check. He most recently volunteered with the Treasure Chest where he gained many friends. Skip was a member of St. Cloud Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 622. Skip found great pleasure in repairing and collecting any electronic gadget. Skip was independent and enjoyed the simple things in life like meat raffles, watching the Vikings, and spending time outdoors. He also enjoyed finding a unique treasure at a thrift shop or garage sale and spending time with friends and family. Skip was friendly, could talk to anyone, and had a great sense of humor.

Survivors include his brother, Bryan (Mary) Adelman of St. Cloud; his former wife, Kim; his cat, Secret; and his close neighbors. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.