Sweet Bridget Ann Is Up For Adoption This Week

Bridgett Ann has been at TCHS since December, and she can't wait to find her forever home. Bridget Ann , an 8 year old Terrier, Staffordshire mix, came in with her friend Shelby Ann because the owner could no longer take care of her.

She is very sweet and friendly to staff, but not much is known about her, so proper and slow introductions to other animals and kids would be recommended. She seems to be very mellow and sweet, and a high quality diet would benefit this sweet girl.

The Tri-County Humane Society is an independent, nonprofit animal shelter in St. Cloud, MN, providing quality services to people and animals since 1974.

Visit Animals

Monday - Thursday: 12 - 6:00pm

Friday: 12 - 8:00pm

Saturday: 11am - 5:00pm

Sunday: 12 - 5:00pm

Shelter Store Opens Earlier

Now in their new location on the same property!

735 8th Street NE St. Cloud, MN 56304