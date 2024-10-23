Suzanne M. Watts, 78, Greendale, WI formerly of St. Cloud

July 27, 1946 - October 20, 2024

attachment-Suzanne Watts loading...

Suzanne “Suzie” M. Watts, age 78, of Greendale, WI formerly of St. Cloud, MN passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2024, at Harbour Village Senior Living in Greendale, WI.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, November 8, 2024, at Benson Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at Benson Funeral Home. Burial will be in North Star Cemetery, St. Cloud.

Suzie was born on July 27,1946 in Virginia, MN to Lyle and Myrtle (Trembath) Summers and grew up in White Bear Lake, MN. She was married to Brayton “Brady” Watts on November 21, 1967, in St. Paul, MN. They remained married until Brady’s death in 1993. Suzie and Brady moved to St. Cloud in 1969. She worked as a cashier at Byerly’s and as an educational assistant for both St. Cloud and Sartell schools for over 10 years in addition to her work at Byerly’s for over 25 years. Suzie enjoyed the outdoors and nature, especially bird watching, was a cat lover, and an avid SCSU Huskies basketball fan. Her greatest joy was in spending time with family, particularly her grandchildren. She developed a close group of friends (Bear Buddies) in elementary school, and they remained friends throughout their lives. After their 20th high school reunion, the Bear Buddies began taking an annual trip together making many wonderful memories. In 1998 she moved back to the twin cities to be closer to family.

Suzie is survived by her children, Jennifer (Scott) Neumann of Milwaukee, WI, Julie (Bruce) Andersen of Phoenix, AZ, and Jeff Watts of MPLS, MN; grandchildren, Jacob McCoy, Jackson McCoy, Drew Andersen, and Nicole Andersen; brother, Roger (Carole) Summers of Virginia, MN; brother, Bruce (Debbie) Summers of Rice, MN, and sister, Lyla (Robert) Easton of Costa Rica.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Brady; and sister, Bonnie Bunker.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the Brady Watts Basketball Scholarship at SCSU.