Suzanne M. “Sue” Monnier (Eizenhoefer), 73, St. Cloud

August 10, 1950 - June 26, 2024

Suzanne M. “Sue” Monnier (Eizenhoefer) of St. Cloud, Minnesota passed away peacefully at home on June 26, 2024 after a long battle with renal failure.

Her memorial service will be held at Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church located at 1950 125th Street NW Rice, MN onJuly 27, 2024 at 11:00 am. Visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to service at 10:00 a.m. with a private burial tofollow at a later date. Cremation services were provided by the Cremation Society of Minnesota.

Sue was born in St. Cloud on August 10, 1950 to Edward and Elaine Eizenhoefer. She graduated from Sauk Rapids High School in 1968 and entered the workforce shortly thereafter.

Sue was married to Harry M. “Butch” Monnier on May 26, 1973; they were married for 45 years.

Sue worked as a bookkeeper for several companies over the years and retired from her most recent bookkeeping position at Trisko Jewelry Sculptures in 2020. She was a caring wife to Harry M. “Butch” who became blind in the late 1980s from diabetes. Sue raised two children, Harry E. and Jean, and loved being able to help care for her grandson, Garret. She was an avid gardener, crossword enthusiast, and reader of many books.

Sue is survived by her son, Harry E. (Meagan); Daughter, Jean(Mitch); Grandson, Garret; Sisters, Mary (Walter), Judy (Hillary), Margaret (Tom), Joanie (Butch), Elizabeth, Jane (Dave); and Brother, James (Harlene).

Sue is preceded in death by her husband, Harry M.; Sister,Beverly; Brother, Gerry; Mother, Elaine; Father, Edward; and in-laws, Joe Schwinghammer and Shirley Eizenhoefer.

Sue’s family would like to send a special thank you to Knute Nelson Hospice Care and the Cremation Society of Minnesota for their exceptional and compassionate care.