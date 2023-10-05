James Gilbert Jansky, 79, Sauk Centre

April 24, 1944 - September 28, 2023

attachment-James Jansky loading...

James Gilbert Jansky, age 79, peacefully met Jesus surrounded by family at the Sauk Centre Care Center on the eve of the Harvest Moon, Thursday September 28, 2023. Visitation will be Sunday, October 8th, 2023, from 4pm to 8pm, with Parish prayers at 7 pm at St. Paul’s Church in Sauk Centre. Visitation will be Monday, October 9th, 2023, 10am to 11am, followed by a Memorial Mass at St. Paul’s Church. The interment will be at Camp Ripley, Little Falls, at a later date.

Jim was born April 24, 1944, in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Gilbert and Irene (Watts) Jansky. He graduated from St. Cloud Tech High School where he met his Sweetie, Sharon Reinke. They were married January 16, 1965, at St Luke’s Church in Clearwater, Minnesota. Jim proudly served his country in the United States Coast Guard. He then became an office manager at Condon’s Supply Company. In 1983, Jim started his own restaurant, Burger Treat in Avon, Minnesota, which was famously known for Jim’s home cooked chili, soups, and other specialty items. He loved going on fishing trips up North with family and friends.

In 2003, Jim retired to his home on the Lynx Golf Course in Sauk Centre, with his wife, Sharon. He cherished playing golf with his buddies and gathering at the club house for coffee and cards. Another passion of his was playing music. He belonged to many bands throughout his years, singing, playing tuba, guitar, banjo, and other various instruments. He couldn’t read music and would play by ear, another of his special talents. He also attended many of his grandchildren’s sporting events. Jim loved making children happy with his famous Santa Claus smile playing Santa at the Mall of America, Burnsville Mall, Viking Plaza, just to name a few. Grandpa Santa will always be remembered for his jolly and loving spirit!

Survivors include his loving wife of 58 years, Sharon; daughter Tami (Dennis) Rieland of Sauk Centre; Son Troy (Kati) Jansky of Albany; Grandchildren: Ashly (Casey) Vikander (Jude and Penny), Megan (Michael) Bendix (Harper, Sloan and Jordyn), Travis Rieland, Tanner Rieland, Brittni (Dakota) Huston and Kyle Jansky; Brothers: Jerry (Barb), John (Bev), Tom, Eugene (Jackie), Denny (Bev); sisters: Pat (Gene) Miller and Mary Ann Dockendorf; Sister-in- laws: Mary Lynn Jansky, Verda Reinke, Shelby Heitzman; Many nieces and nephews.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; sister Janice Wicks, brother Joe Jansky; Father and Mother-in-law Walter and Ethel Reinke; Brother and Sister-in-laws: Dave Dockendorf, Ron Wicks, Barbe Jansky, Donald Reinke, Marv (Mary Jane)/(Judy) Reinke and Victor Heitzman.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.