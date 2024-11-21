Suzanne Jean Riemer, 56, St. Cloud

April 14,1968 - November 19, 2024

Suzanne Jean Riemer, age 56, St. Cloud, MN, passed away on Tuesday, November 19th, 2024, at her home. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Sue was born on April 14th,1968 in Minneapolis, MN to Richard Riemer and Phyllis Riemer. Sue was very family-oriented and enjoyed spending her time with her daughter and grandkids. She was a selfless person who received gratification from helping others. She was strong willed, humorous, kind hearted and was a true spit fire.

Survivors include her daughter Brittany (Zach) Swanson of St. Cloud, MN; brother, Steven Riemer(Bubby Lemon) of Grantsburg, WI; grandkids, Kylie, Brielle, Paxton, Watson, and Ellie; niece Theresa Riemer; great niece Makayla Roberts; and her two cats, Tigger and Gizmo.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Tammy Riemer. She will be truly missed, as she was taken too soon.