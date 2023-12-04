Susan “Sue” Lemke, 64, Avon

December 11, 1958 - November 29, 2023

attachment-Susan Lemke loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 5, 2023, at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Avon, MN for Susan “Sue” Lemke, age 64, who died Wednesday in an accident. Burial will be in the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Albany (Farming Township).

Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 p.m. Monday, December 4th at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Avon. Visitation will continue Tuesday from 9:00-10:45 a.m.at the church.

Sue was born in St. Cloud, MN to Marvin and Marlene (Lutgen) Miller. She married Brian Lemke August 28, 1982, in St. Peter’s Church, St. Cloud, MN.

Sue worked for Kids Company in Avon for many years. She decided to retire in 2021 to spend more time with family. Sue was a member of Avon Women of Today, Over the Hill Club, St. Benedict Catholic Church, and Christian Women. She dedicated most of her life to community service and caring for others; including the Avon Food Shelf.

Survivors include her husband, Brian; children, Ross (Kelly), Scott (Brittany), Kyle (Justice); sister, Sandi (Scott), stepsiblings, Kirk, Ellen, John; grandchildren, Ashley, Selena, Payton, Everett, Brooklyn, Isaac; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; stepmom; Julie Moorhead-Miller; stepsister, Lesley; in-laws, Eleanor and Norman Lemke.