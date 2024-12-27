Susan “Sue” L. Benoit, 65, Sartell

March 25, 1959 - December 24, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 3, 2025 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Susan “Sue” L. Benoit, age 65, of Sartell who died Tuesday, December 24, 2024 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and entombment will be at Hilltop Mausoleum in Sauk Rapids at a later date. Visitation will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, January 2, 2025 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services at the church in Sartell.

Sue was born March 25, 1959 in St. Cloud to Richard & Bernice (Gavanda) Becker. She married Kevin Benoit on September 6, 1980 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. Sue lived in Sartell most of her life and was a RN at the St. Cloud Hospital for 42 years. She was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell. Sue enjoyed spending time with her family, reading, shopping, watching the Vikings and Wild, movies and puzzles. She was a wonderful grandmother who was loving, patient and kind.

Survivors include her husband, Kevin of Sartell; sons, Adam (April) Benoit of Lino Lakes, Nicholas (Ona) Benoit of St. Paul, Dylan (Mariah) Benoit-Doom of Maple Grove; grandchildren, Alyssa, Annika, Quinn, and Riley; sisters, Sheri Dreis of St. Michael and Michelle Merchant of Sartell; brother-in-law, Jerry Mitchell of Sartell; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Kathy Mitchell; and brother-in-law, Robert Dreis.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Quiet Oaks Hospice House.