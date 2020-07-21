Susan “Sue” H. Steil, 54, Foley

December 20, 1965 - July 18, 2020

Susan "Sue" H. Steil, age 54, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on July 18th, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. A private family service will be held. Memorials and condolences may be sent to Sue's family at P.O box 392 Eden Valley, MN 55329. Service with Dignity by the Foley Funeral Home.

Sue H. Steil was born Dec. 20, 1965 in St. Cloud MN, to Gary and Connie (Peterson) Wipper. Sue will be missed for her spunky, yet generous and compassionate attitude. She enjoyed crocheting gifts for her family and friends as well as a great love for gardening that blossomed well owning a greenhouse with her mother. In addition to Sue's green thumb, she was a great baker. It was said she had the best chocolate chip cookies around. This came in handy for her favorite holiday, Christmas. The family would all gather for cookie baking. All who confided in Sue found great comfort. She will be missed dearly.

Sue is survived by her children, Amanda (Ben) Fink, Sarah (Jon Taylor) Coughlin, Sheryl (Alex) Christen, Andrew VanDenBoom, Chase (Delaine Zongo) Steil; siblings: David Wipper, Sandy (Steve) Wipper, Dan (Lauren) Wipper, Doug Wipper; 9 grandchildren and 3 nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents Gary and Connie Wipper.