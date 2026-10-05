St. Cloud — Susan M. Stocker, 76, passed away peacefully September 29, 2026, at St. Cloud Hospital.

Susan was born July 20, 1950, in St. Cloud to Lloyd and Irene (Miller) Hedlund. She graduated from Technical High School and married Donald “Don” Stocker on September 5, 1970, in St. Cloud. She worked in a variety of positions and enjoyed being around people.

She is survived by her children, Stacy (Carrie Meyer) and Jesse (Janelle); grandchildren, Peyton and Cole; brothers, David and Cabot Hedlund; and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald “Don” Stocker; and brother, Gary Hedlund.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 6, at Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Visitation will be one hour before the service. Interment will follow at 1 p.m. at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls. A gathering will follow at Moose Lodge 1400 in Waite Park.

Arrangements are being handled by Daniel Funeral Home.

Read the full obituary: Susan M. Stocker obituary