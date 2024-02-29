Susan M. Tresco, 55, Sartell

November 22, 1968 - February 27, 2024

A Celebration of Life will be at a later date for Susan M. Tresco, age 55, who passed away Tuesday at her home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Susan was born November 22, 1968 in St. Cloud to Joseph and Florence (Williams) Slivnik. She married Scott Tresco and they were later divorced. Susan was a homemaker and lived in the Sauk Rapids/St. Cloud area most of her life. She enjoyed watching MTV, car rides with her dog, and spending time with family and friends. Susan was caring, friendly, and loved her son.

Survivors include her son, Austin Joseph Nelson of Sartell; sister, DJ Slivnik of St. Cloud; step sister, Deb Saunders of Butterfield; step nieces and nephew, Christy Bolte of Odin, Jaystin and Tessa Tierney of Odin and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Shirley Ann Slivnik.