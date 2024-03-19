Susan Heitzman, 68, St. Cloud

July 8, 1955 - March 16, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Susan Heitzman, age 68, of St. Cloud who passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, March 16, 2024. Reverend Derek Wiechmann will officiate. Burial will take place at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to services on Wednesday at the Church. Parish prayers will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral Home.

Sue was born on July 8, 1955 in St. Cloud to Raymond and Mathilda (Toenjes) Kirchner. She graduated from Apollo High School in 1973. Sue married her high school sweetheart, Bruce Heitzman in 1976 at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Sue was a daycare provider for 40 years, caring for over 30 children and fondly known as Momma Sue.

Sue loved her family and friends dearly, including her two beautiful granddaughters Adelyn Sue and Aubree Ann, who were her world. She also enjoyed her vacations to Norway Beach and entertaining, Sue was proud to be a 9 ½ year cancer survivor.

Her love, inspiration, courage and ability to overcome anything thrown her, was truly remarkable. She was a rock to family and so many.

She was the most amazing wife, mother, and grandmother. Her smile and loving soul will be deeply cherished and missed.

She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Bruce; daughters, Tina Heitzman, Tricia (Eric) Oltmanns all of St. Cloud; two granddaughters; siblings, Gene (Betty), Joyce (Jerry) Graham, Keith (Evie), Kathy (Chuck) Fleegel; many nieces, nephews, friends and grand dog, Dakota.

Sue was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Ralph, Gerald and David; and sisters, Darlene Orth and Karen Kirchner.

A Special Thank You to Dr. Hani Alkhatib and Staff at the Coborn Cancer Center, all the Doctors and Nurses at the St. Cloud Hospital and CentraCare Homecare and Hospice for all the care given to Sue.