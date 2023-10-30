Susan C. Petersen, 86, St. Cloud

February 23, 1937 - October 28, 2023

Celebration of Life will be 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Susan C. Petersen, age 86, of St. Cloud who passed away Saturday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Chaplain James Neppl will officiate and burial will be at Benton Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be from 5:00 – 7:00p.m. Monday evening and one hour prior to the services on Tuesday at the funeral home in Sauk Rapids.

Susan was born February 23, 1937 in St. Cloud to Walter & Esther (Wallin) Meiers. She married Eugene Petersen on August 2, 1958 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud. Sue lived in St. Cloud, Hinckley, Monticello and wintered in Mesa. AZ for the past 25 years. She graduated from St. Cloud State University with a degree in Art Education and taught at Becker and North Junior High Schools. Sue and her husband Pete had a passion for collecting antiques and were exceptional Antique Dealers for over 30 years. She also partnered with her husband at the bridge table achieving bronze life bridge masters. Sue was creative, kind, fun-loving and a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

Survivors include her husband, Eugene of St. Cloud; children, Gene (Linda) of Lake Shore, Gretchen (Richard) Voigt of St. Cloud, Gary (Mary) of Sauk Rapids; grandchildren, Nick, Danielle, Christopher, Jennifer and Bethany; great grandchildren, Abigail and Finley; sister, Donna Jean (James) Powers of Grand Marais; nieces and nephew, Amy, Brady and Patty. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorials are preferred.

A special thank you to the staff at the St. Cloud Hospital Telemetry Unit for the wonderful care they provided to Susan.