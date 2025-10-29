December 28, 1961 - October 26, 2025

Susan LaVonne (Cafferty) Brock, 63, passed away on October 26, 2025 at the Methodist Hospital in Rochester after a courageous battle with cancer. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM -1:00 PM on Thursday, October 30, 2025 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Avon. Burial will be at 2:00 PM in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls.

Susan was born December 28, 1961 in Winsted, MN to Jerome & Theresa (Jaskowiak) Cafferty. She grew up in a large family of fourteen, seven brothers and seven sisters. The family lived on a farm in Waverly, MN. After high school Susan entered the United States Army (1980-2000). While serving her country, she worked as a Radiology Technician and Ultrasonographer. She served 20 years and retired with an honorable discharge in June 2000.

On April 27, 1984 Susan married Vernon Brock in Roskilde, Denmark while being stationed in Frankfurt, Germany. Together they raised 3 beautiful children. After retiring from the military, Susan and her family lived in Sacramento, CA for 5 ½ years. She worked as an Ultrasound Technologist for 25 years of her life. From California they moved back to Minnesota and resided in Avon. Susan also worked for many years as a Ultrasonographer at CentraCare Health Hospital in Monticello.

Susan enjoyed reading, gardening, traveling, working around home and spending time with her children, grandchildren, family and friends. Susan was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who will be missed by all who know her. She will be forever in our hearts.

She is survived by her children, Nathan (Kimberly) Brock of Avon; Ashley (Michael) Sherman of Monticello; Amanda Brock of Avon; Jason (Micah) Brock of Caneyville, KY; 7 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild; six brothers, six sisters and many sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.

She is preceded in death by her husband Vernon, of 28 years, in 2012; parents Jerome and Theresa Cafferty, brother Bernard Cafferty; father-in-law, Roger A. Brock and mother-in-law, Della M. Brock.