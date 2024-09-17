Susan A. Marklowitz-Schindler, 61, Richmond

November 13, 1962 - September 14, 2024

attachment-Susan Marklowitz-Schindler loading...

Susan “Sue” Ann Marklowitz-Schindler, age 61, of Richmond, MN, died unexpectedly Saturday, September 14, 2024, at the St. Cloud Hospital. Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 21, 2024, at 11:00am at Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11:00 A.M. at Benson Funeral Home. Burial to follow at North Star cemetery, St. Cloud, MN.

Sue was born November 13, 1962, in Sauk Rapids, MN, to Frederick “Fritz” and Patricia “Pat” (Bean) Marklowitz. She married Dion Schindler on April 29, 2015, in Las Vegas, NV. Sue was employed in several industries, primarily retail. She enjoyed playing bingo, fishing, shopping, and spending time with her family and friends.

Sue is survived by; her husband, Dion Schindler of Richmond, MN; her children, Michael Zeidler of Litchfield, MN; Nestley (Kevin) Filiyaro of Forth Worth, TX; Cheyenne (Joseph) Orcutt of St. Joseph, MN; Danyelle (Dauryce Taylor) Dirkx of Sartell, MN; siblings, Stephen Marklowitz, Scott Marklowitz, Bill Marklowitz, Fred Marklowitz, Jon Marklowitz, Marie Lemke, Lynelle Kincaid, Janet Lemke; grandchildren, Diontae Filiyaro, Jackson Zeidler, Trenton Zeidler, Dynaja Marklowitz, Davion Filiyaro, Brooklyn Orcutt, Brianna Orcutt, Jackson Orcutt, Kayson Taylor, Myles Taylor; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents Frederick “Fritz” Marklowitz and Patricia “Pat” Lemke, and sister Kathy Marklowitz.

Memorials are preferred.