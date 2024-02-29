Munsinger Clemens Gardens Looking for Your Votes

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- There are just a few days left for you to vote and help make the Munsinger Clemens Gardens one of the 10 Best Botanical Gardens in the U.S. The contest is part of the USA Today's Reader's Choice Awards.

Voting will end at 11:00 a.m. this Monday; you can vote once daily. At last check, the St. Cloud Gardens were in 9th place, but the leaderboard is now closed for the remaining days of voting.

Gardens Supervisor Nia Primus says it would be a feather in our hat if we can get the designation.

If we were to get into the top 10 it would be wonderful for us and the city of St. Cloud. It would be a draw for visitors to come to the city and tour the gardens. Our competition is some very large gardens around the country.

An estimated 350,000 people visit the Munsinger Clemens Gardens each season from May through September.

Primus says a panel of experts put the list together.

I looked at the panel of judges, one of them did visit our gardens in 2022 when the CVB hosted a blogger convention. She had visited the gardens at that time. That's how I'm assuming we got on the list.

Munsinger Clemens Gardens are just over 20 acres with the Munsinger Gardens more informal and shaded and the Clemens Gardens more formal.

Funding is provided by the city along with support from private donations.

Get our free mobile app

Gardens staff are already planning for this summer's events like Music in the Gardens and the Art Fair in the Gardens.

READ RELATED ARTICLES