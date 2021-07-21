SUPER FUN COMING BACK TO PIONEER PLACE THIS SATURDAY

This coming Saturday,, two amazingly talented and energetic gentleman will be hitting the stage at one of my favorite theatres anywhere, The Pioneer Place on Fifth Avenue, in downtown St. Cloud.

Photo by Any Angle Photography

Super Duo's will be hitting the stage this Saturday, with their full band, and they are ready to get you moving, dancing and singing along all night long with this super show. Glen Everhart and Pat Balder are two Minnesota boys with a passion for performing and have both been doing it for over 25 years, and both have quite an impressive list of accomplishments. You can read their stories by clicking HERE.

Photo by Patrick Dunn

Just think of some of your favorite duo's of all time....These guys probably cover their songs. Lennon & McCartney, Simon & Garfunkel, Phil & Don Everly (The Everly Brothers), Hall & Oates, The Righteous Brothers, Sam & Dave, Brooks & Dunn, and more. You know that the tunes will be familiar and fun, and you'll be clapping and singing along all night long.

HOW TO GET TICKETS

You can get your tickets now for the event coming up Saturday night. You can even pick your own seats! Pioneer Place has been newly renovated too, so if you loved it before, now they've got better seating, it's been acoustically treated, and it's just a fantastic local venue. You feel like you are part of the show from every seat in the house. It's not only one of my favorite places to SEE a show, it's also one of my favorite places to perform.

Click HERE to get your tickets.