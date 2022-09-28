Sun Country Adds Flight to Buffalo for Minnesota Vikings Game
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON - News) -- Sun Country Airlines is taking a plane load of Minnesota Vikings fans to the game in Buffalo, New York.
The Twin Cities-based airline has announced they've added a special flight for the November 13th game.
Right now the cost is $49 each way. The plane will leave the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on November 12th at noon. The return flight leaves Buffalo at 8:00 p.m. on November 13th.
The game between the Vikings and the Bills is scheduled for Sunday, November 13th at noon.
Going into this weekend, both the Bills and the Vikings have 2 wins and 1 loss.
