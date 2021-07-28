Summertime By George On As Scheduled Despite Heat Warning

ST. CLOUD -- Despite the heat organizers of Summertime By George say they are planning to keep moving forward with Wednesday's concert.

St. Cloud Rotary Club Spokesman Troy Fritz says they are watching for the potential storm development later today. He says they are also encouraging folks to hydrate before coming down and to use their own judgment.

They have strategies in place if needed, including helping the band folks with the heat.

The band Stone Road is scheduled to start playing at 5:00 p.m. They play 80s and 90s rock and country music.

Pamela McNeil is the headliner with a tribute to Fleetwood Mac called Rumours and Dreams starting at 6:30 p.m.

