Excessive Heat Warning Issued for Central Minnesota

UNDATED -- An Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect from 10:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Hot weather will continue Wednesday with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s, and heat indices in the 100s possible.

National Weather Service

Heat index values will be between 105 and 110 degrees.

On Tuesday we officially got up to 93 degrees. It was our 14th day this summer in the 90s. In a typical year, we have just over 11 days in the 90s each summer.

Get our free mobile app

Remember to drink plenty of water, take breaks from the heat in the shade or in air conditioning, and never leave people or animals unattended in vehicles.

Meteorologist Jacob Beitlich with the National Weather Service in Chanhassen recommends for anyone who has to be outdoors...

the big thing is to try and drink as much water as you can and plan for taking breaks in the shade, if you can into an air-conditioned building, to let your body cool off for a few hours, just try to take it easy

A heat advisory remains in effect for far southwestern Minnesota and areas in southern and central Minnesota.

Xcel Energy's John Marshall says crews are ready for any outages that may occur and...

the system's built with redundancy and robustly for these two-week stretches of the year when loads are extreme and people are using electricity at all times

If you are an Xcel customer and you lose power, Marshall recommends you call or text Xcel or jump on their website to report the outage.