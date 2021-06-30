ST. CLOUD -- Wednesday's featured band at Summertime By George is the Fabulous Armadillos. They'll be presenting music from their "What's Going On: Music of the Vietnam Era" show.

The opening band is the Rockin' Rolliewoods. They'll start playing at 5:00 p.m. and play music from the golden age of rock from about 1954 to 1964.

This is the second week of the concert series for this summer. The St. Cloud Rotary Club presents music every Wednesday evening through September 1st.

Besides the music, Summertime By George also has the Middle Town Market with a wide variety of food vendors, the Eastman Tavern beer garden area, Little Georgetown kids activities, and a raffle drawing.

