Summertime By George Kicks Off 10th Season Wednesday Night

ST. CLOUD -- Summertime By George will finally kick off its 10th season Wednesday night. Of course, last season didn't happen and this week is starting two weeks later than normal, due to COVID concerns.

St. Cloud Rotary Club spokesman Troy Fritz says fans of the summer concert series should expect it to look a lot like it has in years past.

He says the biggest challenge this year has been the food vendor area.

Because a lot of the food vendors were hit pretty hard last year with not being able to operate and so some went out of business. A lot are starting to come back and we'll have a full slate of food vendors like normal. The other thing too is a lot of vendors are having a hard time hiring people.

Fritz says they do have a new logo this year for their 10th anniversary season. And, at some point this summer they expect to go over one million people who have attended the shows since they began back in 2011.

Wednesday night's performers are Radio Nation followed by headliners Justin Ploof and the Throwbacks. The music is from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Fritz says you'll find sanitation stations set up throughout Eastman Park, but if you feel sick you should stay home.

