Summertime by George Returns to St. Cloud [GALLERY]

ST. CLOUD -- A popular St. Cloud outdoor music series has made its long-awaited return to central Minnesota.

Summertime by George kicked off its 10th season Wednesday night after being canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19. The music kicked off at 5:00 p.m. with opener Radio Nation, followed by headliner Justin Ploof and the Throwbacks at 6:30 p.m.

As in previous years, the event included a beer garden, local vendors, and food trucks in addition to the concert.

The event also served as an informal start to Granite City Days. The city’s four-day summer celebration officially gets underway Thursday with the Lemonade Art Fair and opening ceremonies at St. Cloud State University.

