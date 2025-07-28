April 16, 1971 - July 19, 2025

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, August 1, 2025, at Benson Funeral Home in St. Cloud, Minnesota for Suzanne “Sue” Finlayson, age 54, of Wendell, Minnesota. The visitation will be one hour prior. Sue passed away peacefully on July 19, 2025, at her home with her children at her side. Burial of her urn will take place in Calvary Cemetery in St. Cloud, Minnesota. Sue was born April 16, 1971, in St. Cloud to Eugene and Victoria (Landowski) Gohman. Sue enjoyed camping, fishing, doing crafts and most of all spending time with family and friends.

Sue is survived by her children Samantha, Kimberly, Daniel, Abigail, and Mitchel; grandchildren Eliana and Elizabeth; sisters Rachel (Todd) Schwartz and Bobby (Dave Wisted) Gohman. Sue is preceded in death by her parents, son Andrew, granddaughter Isabella, and Alan Bahner.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.