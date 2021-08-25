Submerged Pickup with Body Inside Found in Chisago Co. Lake

CHISAGO CITY -- A pickup with a body inside was found submerged in a Chisago County lake.

The Chisago County Sheriff's Office says on Tuesday at about 6:30 p.m. his department was called to a suspected pickup submerged in the water near the Chisago/Lindstrom Lake public access in Chisago City.

A bass fisherman in the area noticed an anomaly on his graph in approximately 10 feet of water near the public docks. The object was believed to be a vehicle.

A GMC truck was ultimately removed from the water.

A man's body was located inside the pick-up truck. The individual was connected to a missing person case out of Fridley.

At this time, the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office, Fridley Police Department and the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the incident. Foul play is not suspected. The Sheriff says no further information is currently available.

