Style Catering Readies New Event Space in Big Lake

BIG LAKE (WJON News) - Big Lake has a new event space, thanks to a local catering company.

Style Catering has opened its event space at 617 Rose Drive.

Starting in June 2020, Style Catering has done everything from baby showers and graduation parties to weddings and corporate events. The new space was purchased last January, and the co-owners, Kyle Geroux and Stacy Vorchardt, considered both a restaurant and an event space. Deciding they both prefer catering, the event space was born.

The new space can seat about 100 people, and they’ll enjoy all the food and bakery items the caterer offers, as well as a full-service bar.

Co-Owner Kyle Geroux (jer-OO) says the space is ready to go.

But for what we're our main focus right now is using this for family get-togethers graduations, and corporate meetings. They're always looking for space. We can do baby showers, bridal showers, groom's dinners, and smaller weddings here.

Co-Owner Stacy Vorchardt says she hopes to make the new event center feel like a home.

Our food is fantastic and our overall hospitality, I think, is very good. So I feel like people would be very comfortable. We really strive to make sure that everything is great. So when you walk in the door, we want to treat you like our family and we want to feed you like our family!

For more information on Style Catering, click here.