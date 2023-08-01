Stuff The Bus for School Supplies at St. Cloud’s Crossroads Mall

I can't believe that we are already talking about the upcoming school year. It seems like we just got out of that crazy long winter. Yes, there have been some very hot days here in Central Minnesota, but the summer months always seem to fly by more than any other time of year.

Right now, there are so many kids that are in need of school supplies. The cost of Back to School supplies has gotten so expensive, and it can be very hard for some families to outfit their school-age children. The kids that will be the recipients of this program are also involved with the Boys and Girls Club.

Crossroads Mall in St. Cloud has been participating in the "Stuff the Bus" for school supplies for a few years now, and right now is that time again.

This year, the Stuff the Bus project started July 10, and is currently running through the 16th of August. So you still have a couple of weeks to get any donations in that you would like to do.

Where can you donate for Stuff the Bus? The Crossroads website has this on their site:

If you would like to try and win $500 towards school supplies for your own children, there is a way for you to do that too!

Sign up for a chance to win "Hall Pass Cash" on our website. You can also access that through the mobile app. Great time to download the app and try and win some things!

