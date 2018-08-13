Students to See Some Changes due to Apollo Fire [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD -- Apollo High School students will experience some changes due to a fire in July that caused significant damage to parts of the school, according to District 742 Superintendent Willie Jett .

Jett says this is because the fire damaged around 40 classrooms in the building, including their media center.

The school year will start as planned on Tuesday, September 4th. However, large parts of Apollo High School will remain closed so crews can keep repairing them. To start the year, the district will be using an alternate day schedule.

Ninth and 10th graders will be in the building on A days (the first day of school is an A day), and 11th and 12th on B days. The alternating days will start right away on the first day of school.

For students not in the building on a particular day, they'll have online coursework to complete for their classes. Every student will be provided with a device to ensure they're able to complete the online courses.

The St. Cloud Fire Department was called to the school on July 12th for an accidental construction-related fire in a classroom. It was contained to a single room, however, several other classrooms and hallways in the building were damaged by smoke.

The fire sprinkler system was not operational because it was being worked on when the fire occurred.

For specific questions, if your child attends Apollo, reach out to 320-370-8000.

The district says they hope to have the entire school ready for full use by October.