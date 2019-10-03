Students Formally Charged Following Fight at Tech

ST. CLOUD -- Nineteen students have been formally charged following a fight that broke out at Tech High School last week.

The St. Cloud Police Department says one girl and 18 boys ranging in age from 14 - 17-years-old are facing charges following the incident. Eighteen of the students face charges of 3rd-degree riot.

Authorities say four of the students also face 3rd-degree aiding and abetting assault charges for breaking a boy's nose. St. Cloud Police say one 16-year-old boy is facing terroristic threats and dangerous weapon on school property charges for showing a knife during the fight in addition to 2nd-degree riot charges due to the weapon.

Police say the fight started between two 16-year-old boys of the same race, who had an issue with each other from an incident outside of school grounds. The fight between the two students started in a hallway, at which time the number of students actively fighting grew and spread to various hallways in the school.

During the fight, multiple school staff attempted to break up the fight, but the students ignored them. Three staff members received minor injuries as a result.

Police say District 742 Administration continues to make it clear that none of the students involved will be returning to Tech this year and serious disciplinary action up to and including expulsion will be considered.