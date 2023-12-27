Stuart S. Nelson, 68, Princeton

October 30, 1955 - December 25, 2023

Stuart Sherman Nelson, age 68 of Princeton, MN, passed away on December 25, 2023, at his home. Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Princeton. Pastor Timothy Zenda will officiate. Visitation will be from 4:00 - 8:00 PM on Tuesday, January 2 at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the church. A private burial will be at Our Savior’s Lutheran Cemetery in Princeton. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton.

Stuart was born to Sherman and Lillian (Aleckson) Nelson on October 30, 1955, in Princeton. He graduated from Princeton High School and went on to serve his country in the United States Marines. He was a history teacher for 34 years at Becker High School and then continued to be a substitute teacher. Stuart also farmed in the Princeton area. He was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in rural Princeton, the Princeton Legion, and served on the Santiago township board. Stuart married Terri Kirchoff on August 19, 2006, at the family farm in Santiago. He enjoyed playing cards, fishing, hunting, and reading. Stuart was loving and caring, outgoing, a storyteller, and had a good sense of humor. He would do anything for anyone and was so proud of his students while he taught. Stuart enjoyed family gatherings and especially loved spending time with his granddaughter, Anya. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Stuart is survived by his wife, Terri; step-children, Jeremy (Laura) Neu of Sauk Rapids, Michelle Neu of Sauk Rapids, and Stacey Neu of Sauk Rapids; granddaughter, Anya Neu; and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and aunts and uncles.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.