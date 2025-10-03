Man Indicted on 1st-Degree Murder Charges in Poisoning Case

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A man accused of poisoning his St. Cloud roommate has been indicted for 1st-degree premeditated murder.

A Stearns County grand jury has indicted 35-year-old Stuart Hanmer in the death of 33-year-old Cody Ernst. Hanmer was previously charged with one count of 2nd-degree murder.

A Stearns County judge has raised his bail to $5-million without conditions and $2.5-million with conditions.

According to the criminal complaint, St. Cloud Police say they learned on June 20th that Ernst had been poisoned with thallium. The CDC describes thallium as a tasteless and odorless heavy metal that "has been used by murderers as a difficult to detect poison".

Court records allege Hanmer and Ernst had coffee together on the morning of May 15th. The charges allege Ernst started experiencing symptoms of dizziness, vomiting, and suffering from "seizure-like" activity later that day.

After spending approximately one week at St. Cloud Hospital, Ernst left after refusing placement in a skilled nursing facility. He eventually ended up at the University of Minnesota Fairview Hospital, where he eventually underwent a heavy metals screening. Court records show it came back positive for a lethal amount of thallium in his system.

Ernst died on June 22nd while at Fairview Hospital.

Court records allege a poison control pharmacist told police that the only way that amount of thallium would be in a person's system would be to ingest it.

Investigators spoke with Hanmer, who allegedly said he wasn't aware of what thallium poisoning was until after hearing Ernst had died, and denied poisoning Ernst.

Police used search warrants to seize and inspect Hanmer's phones. Court records allege officers found numerous searches on thallium in early April and again just days before Ernst began having symptoms.

The complaint also shows police discovered three separate purchases of thallium that were sent to a P.O. Box in Hanmer's name, including one delivery signed by Hanmer on May 14th.

Hanmer is due in court on November 3rd.

LOOK: 15 Ways We Used to Listen to Music (And Why We Miss Them) From the crackle of a pocket transistor radio to the satisfying click of a car's multi-CD changer, we’re rewinding through the nostalgic gadgets that shaped how we listened to and experienced our favorite music. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LOOK: Creepy Things That Kept '70s and '80s Kids Up at Night Growing up in the '70s and '80s, the line between reality and fiction blurred—let’s revisit the movies and moments that kept us up at night (and maybe still do!) Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz