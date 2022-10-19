Stuart H. Sander, 87, Faribault and formerly of Long Prairie

November 25, 1934 - October 16, 2022

The funeral service will be 11:00 AM Friday, October 21, 2022 at American Lutheran Church in Long Prairie for Stuart Sander, 87 of Faribault and formerly of Long Prairie. Visitation will take place 1 hour prior to the service on Friday at the church in Long Prairie. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Stein Chapel in Long Prairie.

Stuart was born November 25, 1934 in Hatton, ND to Ernest and Hazel (Pladson) Sander. He was confirmed at St John’s Lutheran Church and in 1952 graduated from Hatton High School. In 1953 he enlisted in the U.S. Airforce. Prior to his honorable discharge in 1957, he earned the rank of Staff Sargent. He then went on to earn a Bachelor’s Degree in Business at Valley City State College in Valley City, ND.

Stuart taught High School business classes at Turtle Lake, ND for 3 years. On June 21, 1964 he married Mary Ann Nolting at St John’s Lutheran Church in Hatton. He began what came to be a 30-year teaching career with the Long Prairie High School enlightening the many students he taught. Following his retirement in 1995, he worked at Stephan-Stein and later Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes where his professionalism and kind manner gave comfort to many. Stuart was always eager to serve others. He drove veterans to doctor appointments, served on the American Lutheran Church Council for several years and volunteered his time in several ways.

In retirement he and Mary Ann enjoyed traveling throughout the US and Canada. He was an avid sports fan. He spent hours landscaping, planting flowers and maintaining his beautiful yard. He also refinished antique furniture as a hobby. He hunted ducks, loved to fish and always looked forward to his fishing trips to Canada. He enjoyed reading the daily newspaper. Above all, Stuart was a loving husband, father and a proud grandpa. He loved to go to his grandkids’ baseball and hockey games, dance competitions, and school activities.

He will be dearly missed by his wife Mary Ann; daughters Suzanne (Todd) Christopherson of Plymouth, Roxanne (Darrell) Johnson of Faribault and Julianne (Peter) Ziemer of Plymouth; grandchildren Adam and Andrew Christopherson, Isabelle Johnson and Nathan Ziemer; his brother, Steven Sander of Fairview, MT and cousin Marian Savage of Northwood, ND.

He is preceded in death by his parents, twin granddaughters Abigail and Kaia Christopherson and sister-in-law, Earleen Sander.