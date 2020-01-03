Struggle with Shoplifting Suspect Leaves Officer with Broken Arm

WAITE PARK -- A struggle with a shoplifting suspect left a Waite Park police officer with a broken arm.

Officers were called to Menard's, located at 251 10th Avenue South, Thursday just before 7:30 p.m. to investigate a shoplifting complaint, according to a news release from Waite Park Police Chief Dave Bentrud.

The suspects, 20-year-old Dean Drosier and 23-year-old Derek Plante, both of Little Falls, fled the scene before officers arrived.

Upon arrival, one of the officers discovered Plante near the store and attempted to handcuff him. Plante resisted and the officer's left arm was broken during the struggle.

The officer was taken to the emergency room for treatment of his injury. Plante fled the scene.

Officials are requesting the public's help finding both men. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waite Park Police Department or Tri-County Crime Stoppers.