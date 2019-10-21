Strong Winds Causing Flooding Along Lake Superior in Duluth

DULUTH -- The National Weather Service in Duluth says strong winds, along with the high water levels, are causing some flooding along Lake Superior.

The National Weather Service says there are power outages also being reported in the northland Monday evening.

There was one reported wind gust of 74 miles an hour on the Blatnik Bridge Monday afternoon, along with several other reports of 50 to 65 mile an hour gusts in the Duluth Area.

A High Wind Warning remains in effect for the Twin Ports area until 9:00 p.m. Monday.