Strong Winds Causes Power Outages Across St. Cloud Metro

ST. CLOUD -- Several lines of severe weather rolled through central Minnesota early Monday morning.

The National Weather Service first issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning at around 2:40 a.m. for Todd County.

Get our free mobile app

Throughout the morning that warning was extending to including Benton, Meeker, Morrison, Sherburne, Stearns, and Wright counties.

Hazards included strong wind gusts of up to 70 mph. Stearns County Emergency Management did confirm several power lines were down as a result of the strong winds.

According to Xcel Energy over 3,800 customers were without power in the St. Cloud Metro Area.

The National Weather Service says another round of potential severe weather may happen again Monday afternoon.