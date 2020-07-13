Strong Storms Possible Monday, Monday Night

UNDATED -- The Storm Prediction Center (SPC), has highlighted the Upper Midwest with a slight chance of severe thunderstorms Monday.

The main activity isn't expected until late this afternoon in west central, and central Minnesota.

The chances of thunderstorms increase across southern Minnesota during the evening, and across west central Wisconsin after midnight.

National Weather Service

Conditions later Monday night are prone to produce very high rainfall rates and the possibility of flooding. If thunderstorms begin to train over the same areas, and the rainfall rates are high, the potential of flash flooding increases.

Please be cautious later tonight as flood waters are harder to see in the dark.