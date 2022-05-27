Strong Storms Possible in Minnesota Over Memorial Day Weekend

Strong Storms Possible in Minnesota Over Memorial Day Weekend

UNDATED -- A batch of showers and thunderstorms will push into central and western Minnesota late Saturday night from the Dakotas.

A few could be severe with large hail the main threat, but gusty winds are also possible.

National Weather Service
loading...

Occasional rounds of thunderstorms are expected Saturday night through Monday night. Severe thunderstorms will be possible with very large hail, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes.

National Weather Service
loading...
Get our free mobile app

The highest chances for severe thunderstorms are Sunday afternoon and evening and Monday afternoon and evening.

National Weather Service
loading...

Locally heavy rainfall and flooding are also possible

Central Minnesota County Fair Schedule 2022

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News, State/Regional News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top