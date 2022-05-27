Strong Storms Possible in Minnesota Over Memorial Day Weekend
UNDATED -- A batch of showers and thunderstorms will push into central and western Minnesota late Saturday night from the Dakotas.
A few could be severe with large hail the main threat, but gusty winds are also possible.
Occasional rounds of thunderstorms are expected Saturday night through Monday night. Severe thunderstorms will be possible with very large hail, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes.
The highest chances for severe thunderstorms are Sunday afternoon and evening and Monday afternoon and evening.
Locally heavy rainfall and flooding are also possible