Strong Storms Possible in Central Minnesota on Saturday
UNDATED -- A developing weak low-pressure system is expected to advance northeastward across Central Minnesota Saturday afternoon and evening.
Existing cloud cover and early morning precipitation may hinder chances of development, thus the threat level is conditional at this time.
Any storms that do materialize will be within the vicinity of the warm front.
The primary hazards are large hail, damaging wind gusts, and an isolated tornado.
