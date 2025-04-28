Early Season Severe Storms Possible In Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- A level 4/5 Moderate Risk of severe storms remains in place across central and eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Western Minnesota is under the Level 3/5 Enhanced Risk.

Regardless of the risk level, an episode of dangerous weather is likely Monday, with all hazards possible (damaging wind, large hail, & tornadoes).

The potential for strong (EF2+) tornadoes is higher than in most severe weather setups given the volatile environment that is forecast across the Upper Midwest.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Mike Griesinger says the main threat will be late this afternoon and evening:

"Certainly, for the worst of the storms, it's kind of the southern half of the state. From basically Mille Lacs Lake south is kind of where the greatest risk of severe weather is. It's just a question at this point of where they decide to develop after it gets done, getting worked over a little bit in the morning."

Uncertainty exists with the potential for tornado producing supercells to develop ahead of the cold front, however a tornado threat will continue with more robust development ahead of the cold front later in the event.

