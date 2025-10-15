Strong Deer Populations Promise a Fruitful Hunting Season Ahead

UNDATED (WJON News) -- As the Minnesota firearms deer hunting season approaches, the Department of Natural Resources says hunters should have good opportunities to harvest a deer in most areas.

The DNR expects more than 400,000 hunters to put on the blaze orange and look to bag a deer when the season opens on November 8th.

Deer populations in the central region are strong and highly productive. The population fared well over the winter, and hunters can take as many as three deer in many permit areas in central Minnesota.

Deer populations are also strong in southern Minnesota and good in northwestern Minnesota.

Northeastern Minnesota continues to see low deer populations.

The DNR reminds hunters that the shotgun zone remains in place this year, and hunters must have deer sampled in zones that are designated as Chronic Wasting Disease Management areas.

