WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- The summer of fun continued at the Ledge Amphitheater on Friday night with the Stray Cats' Summer Tour 24'. A new group called the Midnight Cowgirls opened the show.

Members of the band met for the first time just three weeks ago right before heading out on tour with the Stray Cats. The Midnight Cowgirls bill themselves as a mix of country, new wave, rockabilly, and post-punk. They had fans tapping along to their high-energy show. They covered some classics like Juice Newton's "Queen of Hearts" and "That'll Be The Day" by Buddy Holly, along with playing some originals.

After their 30-minute set was done they hung out by the merchandise table interacting with fans and signing their new record produced by the Stray Cats' Slim Jim Phantom. After about a half hour intermission the Stray Cats took the stage. They came on right at 8:00 a.m. as scheduled and instantly had fans standing up to dance, bounce, and sing along.

The chilly weather didn't cool down the Cats at all as they played all of their big hits, some lesser-known songs, and a few covers. The band dedicated their cover of "Summertime Blues" to Duane Eddy. The Stray Cats played for about 70 minutes before coming out for an encore.

The first encore song was "Rockabilly Rules OK" which lead singer Brian Setzer said they hadn't played in a while, and they closed out the night with the title track from their LP "Built for Speed." Check out the photo gallery below for more pictures from the show.