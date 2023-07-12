Slight Chance for Strong Storms South of I-94 on Wednesday

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service says scattered showers and storms are possible Wednesday afternoon. One or two storms could be severe.

Rain chances continue through Friday while mild temperatures last through this weekend.

On Tuesday night St. Cloud officially had .12 of an inch of rain. That brings us to .21" of an inch for the month of July so far.

We're already 1.13 inches below normal for the month, and we're 4.21 inches below normal for June and July combined.

St. Cloud has had 1.75 inches total going all the way back to late April. May was our 4th driest May on record in St. Cloud and June was our 3rd driest June on record.

