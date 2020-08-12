Storms Possible Over Next Few Days
UNDATED -- Strong to severe storms are possible each of the next 3 days.
The main threats are damaging winds and large hail. Widespread severe weather is not expected.
Periodic thunderstorms are expected Thursday through Saturday. There is a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms across western Minnesota Thursday and a slight risk across most of Minnesota on Friday. Large hail and damaging winds are possible, along with locally heavy rain.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app