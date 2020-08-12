Storms Possible Over Next Few Days

National Weather Service

UNDATED -- Strong to severe storms are possible each of the next 3 days.

The main threats are damaging winds and large hail.  Widespread severe weather is not expected.

Periodic thunderstorms are expected Thursday through Saturday.  There is a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms across western Minnesota Thursday and a slight risk across most of Minnesota on Friday.  Large hail and damaging winds are possible, along with locally heavy rain.

 
