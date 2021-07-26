Storms Possible, Hot Weather Continues

UNDATED -- Scattered severe storms are possible Monday evening and during the early overnight hours, mainly for central Minnesota into Northwest Wisconsin.

The main threats are large hail and damaging winds, though an isolated tornado is possible in northwest Wisconsin.

There is a chance for a few severe storms again late Tuesday, but a lot depends on how Monday's weather pans out.

Hot weather will continue. The hottest days will be Tuesday and Wednesday with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s, and heat indices in the 100s possible.

Stearns and Sherburne Counties are included in an Excessive Heat Watch that starts at noon on Tuesday and continues into Wednesday.

On Sunday the official high in St. Cloud was 92 degrees. It was our 12th day this summer in the 90s. We average just over 11 days in the 90s each year.

Remember to drink plenty of water, take breaks from the heat in the shade or in air conditioning, and never leave people or animals unattended in vehicles.

