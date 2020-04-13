Storm Dumps Nearly a Foot of Snow in Southern Minnesota

ROCHESTER (AP) -- A spring storm dumped nearly a foot of heavy, wet snow in southern Minnesota, causing crashes and spinouts for travelers who chose not to stay at home because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The National Weather Service reported nearly 11 inches of snow at Elgin and about 10 inches at Wabasha and Oronoco.

Winds gusts in excess of 35 mph were reported.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation said troopers were dealing with crashes Sunday afternoon especially along Interstate 35 south of the Twin Cities, I-90 between Albert Lea and Rochester, and U.S. Highway 52 between Rochester and the Twin Cities.