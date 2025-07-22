Minneapolis and State of Minnesota officials re-opened the historic Stone Arch Bridge in the Mill City this week to pedestrians and cyclists.

And they're throwing a big party next month to celebrate the end of a repair and renovation project that started last December.

Making repairs and renovations

Crews have worked over the last 7 months on repairing rock and mortar on the former railroad bridge crossing over the Mississippi in the shadow of the Guthrie Theater, Gold Medal Park and the newly constructed I-35W bridge in Minneapolis.

Crews made good time, shaving months off their expected repair timeline of the 2100 foot long bridge and its 23 arches.

MN-DOT Commissioner Nancy Daubenberger said the speedy renovation helps restore an important recreation site and connection between downtown Minneapolis and Northeast Minneapolis.

"Reopening this historic Mississippi River crossing months ahead of schedule is a major accomplishment—with real impacts for those who walk or bike to work, local businesses that depend on foot traffic, and everyone who enjoys our riverfront spaces. This restoration extends the life of the bridge for decades, preserving its beauty, craftsmanship, and purpose for future generations,” said Daubenberger.



Governor Tim Walz, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, Daubenberger and other government representatives re-opened the bridge Monday, July 21 with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting.

In remarks, the Governor said, "The Stone Arch Bridge isn’t just one of the most visited park destinations in Minnesota – it connects people, businesses, and neighborhoods. I personally can’t wait for my first run across it. Welcome back to the Stone Arch!"

A historic Minneapolis landmark

Officially the James J. Hill Stone Arch Bridge (Bridge 27004), the limestone and granite bridge was built in the 1880s and went into service in 1883, providing a rail route for the Minneapolis Union Railroad over the Mississippi, allowing for freight and passenger rail traffic.

Named to The National Register of Historic Places in 1971, the last passenger train crossed the bridge in 1978.

The Hennepin County Regional Railroad Authority bought the bridge in 1989 and transferred it to the Minnesota Department of Transportation three years later.

In 1994, the Minneapolis Park Board converted the distinctive old bridge into a biking/walking path.

A recreation mecca

The bridge is a picturesque recreation area with thousands of people using it on any given day to bike, walk or just sightsee the Mississippi River and any number of nearby attractions in the historic Mill District.

Gorgeous during the day, the bridge is simply stunning at night -- lit by lightposts above and glowing a warm orangish glow in its arches.

Celebrating the renovation

A public celebration is planned for midday, Saturday, August 9th. The Stone Arch Bridge Reopening Community Celebration is scheduled from 11 to 1 at the Father Hennepin Bluff Park Bandstand at 420 Southeast Main Street in Minneapolis.

The free, family-friendly event will include remarks, a ribbon-cutting and a walk across the bridge.

Food trucks, live entertainment interactive activities for the whole family, a demonstration of the contruction materials and historical fun facts are planned.

Events are planned for both ends of the bridge.