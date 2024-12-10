Stolen 4-Wheeler in Benton County; Burglary in Waite Park

The Benton County Sheriff's Department are reporting a theft of a 4-wheeler. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crime Stoppers says it is a 1985 Suzuki Quad Sport with a blue sticker on the gas tank. It is red/orange in color.

Get our free mobile app

Waite Park Police are reporting a burglary on December 6 on the 500 block of 10th Avenue South at a business where a window was broke out. Officers arrived on the scene on no one was there. Mages says Crime Stoppers is waiting to hear from the business in regards to what is missing.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

My conversation with Alicia Mages is available below.