Steven “Steve” W. McPherson, 67, Becker

October 6, 1954 - September 14, 2022

Funeral Services will be at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at Grace Lutheran Church in Becker, MN for Steven “Steve” W. McPherson, 67, who passed away at his daughters home on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 in Milaca. Pastor David Johnson will officiate. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Monday, and one hour prior to the services all at the church in Becker. Funeral Service will be live streamed. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker.

Steve was born October 6, 1954 on a plantation farm in Senatobia, MS to James and May Ellen (Floyd) McPherson. Steve grew up in Mississippi, then, moved to Orange TX, Kentucky, and in 1994, moved to Becker. Steve married the love of his life, Susan “Sue” Hamilton on August 2, 1995 in Buffalo, MN. He was a Production Manager at Liberty Papermill, he was dedicated and a hard worker. Steve took great pride in his farm, gardening and taking care of the lawn, enjoyed going to the races and watching NASCAR. Steve was very intelligent, loved history and read the daily newspaper. He was down to earth, had a heart of gold and we know that everyone who met him loved him.

Steve is survived by his wife, Sue; children, Shannon McPherson-LeBouef (Jeremy Rust) of Orange TX, Melanie McPherson-Johnson (Chris Geer) of Orange, TX, Carrie (Matt) Labine of Milaca, Stella (Eddie) Moreno of Bastrap, TX, Keith (Rachelle) Stephenson of Sauk Rapids; brothers, Bobby McPherson of Knoxville, TN, Jerry (Alice) McPherson of Orange, TX, Betty McPherson of Orange, TX; 17 grandchildren; and four great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Lloyd “Joey” Johnson; and sisters, Cynthia Smart, Martha Kyle, and Mary Elizabeth “Tina” Davis.

In lieu of flowers, please plant a tree in memory of Steve.