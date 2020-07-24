Steven Robert Grimit, 57, St. Cloud

October 18, 1962 - July 22, 2020

Steven Robert Grimit, 57, of St. Cloud, passed away on July 22nd.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 30th from 4:00-8:00pm at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home (3013 Roosevelt Road, St. Cloud, MN). Funeral services will be held at 11:00am on Friday, July 31st at Holy Cross Lutheran Church (2555 Clearwater Rd, St. Cloud, MN), with a short visitation beginning at 10:00am.

Steve was born October 18, 1962, in Portland, Oregon to Richard and Janet Grimit. Steve was a proud graduate of Blair High School in Blair, Nebraska and Western Illinois University in Macomb, IL.

Steve spent the last 27 years as the Defensive Line Football Coach at St. Cloud State University, with 12 years also spent as the Head Wrestling Coach. Some of Steve’s fondest memories were spent with his family & friends, along with his Husky family. While Steve was ‘Dad’ to Nicole and Jimmy, he was an instrumental part of thousands of Football players' lives.

Not only did he love the game of Football, he coached because of the great life-long relationships that he developed with players and he served as a mentor to many throughout his time at St. Cloud State.

While not on the football field, Steve enjoyed spending time with his family, riding his Harley Davidson, and boating on a beautiful Minnesota day. Anyone who has had the pleasure of interacting with Steve knows that he had many memorable stories about his life experiences and he loved sharing those stories with those around him.

He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Kimberly; children: Nicole (John) and James; brothers: Ralph (Lori) and Jeff Grimit; mom: Janet Grimit.

He is preceded in death by his Father, Richard Grimit.